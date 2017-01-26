Advert
Pileup on Polish highway leaves dozens injured

Thirty-two people were injured today in two pileups on one of Poland's main highways, the A1 which connects the country from north to south.

Rescue services said five people were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Both accidents occurred near Piotrkow Trybunalski, around 140 kilometers south of the capital Warsaw.

A total of 76 vehicles were involved in two separate collisions which occurred one after another on a stretch of about two kilometres.

Over 100 police officers and 70 firefighters were called to the scene and the A1 highway remained closed throughout the day.

