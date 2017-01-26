Last bodies pulled from Italian avalanche hotel, death toll 29

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Rescuers have pulled the last two bodies from the wreckage of a hotel in central Italy that was razed by an avalanche last week, raising the final death toll to 29, the national fire brigade said.

Eleven people survived.

The last survivors were found on Saturday but firemen rescued three Abruzzo sheepdog puppies from the rubble earlier this week, raising hope more people would be found alive.

Instead, the last two bodies discovered on Wednesday night.

The avalanche struck in the wake of heavy snowstorms and several powerful earthquakes on January 18th.

Many guests had wanted to leave the hotel but coudn't because the access road was blocked by snow.

Local media reporting early emergency calls weren't taken seriously, and rescuers were dispatched hours too late, and then had to battle poor road conditions.

The first rescue team arrived by ski 11 hours after the avalanche hit.

Prosecutors are investigating if there were failings in the emergency response, and if anyone should be held responsible for the tragedy.