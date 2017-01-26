Advert
Thursday, January 26, 2017, 11:38

Last bodies pulled from Italian avalanche hotel, death toll 29

Rescuers have pulled the last two bodies from the wreckage of a hotel in central Italy that was razed by an avalanche last week, raising the final death toll to 29, the national fire brigade said.  

Eleven people survived. 

The last survivors were found on Saturday but firemen rescued three Abruzzo sheepdog puppies from the rubble earlier this week, raising hope more people would be found alive.

Instead, the last two bodies discovered on Wednesday night.

The avalanche struck in the wake of heavy snowstorms and several powerful earthquakes on January 18th.

Many guests had wanted to leave the hotel but coudn't because the access road was blocked by snow.

Local media reporting early emergency calls weren't taken seriously, and rescuers were dispatched hours too late, and then had to battle poor road conditions.

The first rescue team arrived by ski 11 hours after the avalanche hit.

Prosecutors are investigating if there were failings in the emergency response, and if anyone should be held responsible for the tragedy.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Pope intervenes in Knights of Malta...

  2. Six people dead in Italian helicopter crash

  3. Ryanair in cooperation talks with......

  4. Sharks gather off Israel's Mediterranean...

  5. Torture works, says Donald Trump

  6. Woman suicide bomber struck Nigerian...

  7. Royal family member among seven hanged...

  8. Trump moves ahead on Mexico border wall,...

  9. Toll reaches 23 as more bodies pulled...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed