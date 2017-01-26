Girl, 16, stabbed German policeman at the behest of Islamic State
A 16-year-old girl has been convicted of stabbing and wounding a police officer in Germany at the behest of Islamic State.
The Celle state court said the girl, identified only as Safia S under German privacy regulations, was sentenced to six years in prison, according to reports.
The German-Moroccan dual citizen had travelled to Istanbul a year ago hoping to reach Syria. She was brought back by her mother - but not before IS members tasked her with conducting an "act of martyrdom" in Germany, prosecutors said.
She stabbed the police officer with a kitchen knife in Hannover's main train station last February.
Safia S, who was aged 15 at the time, was arrested at the scene.
