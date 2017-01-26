French presidential candidate Fillon faces turmoil over wife's parliamentary job

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The frontrunner in France's presidential election race, Francois Fillon, faces controversy after a media report saying his wife was paid for fictitious employment during his time as legislator.

Fillon, 62, a former prime minister who is tipped to win the presidency in May, acknowledged that his wife had worked for him but denied the fictitious employment allegations.

Fillon acted quickly to dampen possible scandal after a satirical weekly reported that Penelope Fillon - who was born in Wales - had drawn about 500,000 euros ($536,300) in salary over eight years for working as an assistant to her husband when he was a lawmaker in the National Assembly and later to the man who replaced him.

It is not illegal for French parliamentarians to employ a family member in their office.

However, Le Canard Enchaine, a satirical newspaper which has been lifting the lid on scandal in high places in France for decades, said its reporters had found practically no sign that Penelope Fillon had actually done any work.