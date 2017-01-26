Dutch Justice Minister resigns weeks before elections

Photo: AP

The Dutch security and justice minister has resigned amid reports that he was involved in withholding information from politicians.

Ard van der Steur quit this evening, days after evidence emerged that he was allegedly involved in drafting responses to questions about a deal prosecutors made with a drug trafficker in 2000.

The alleged actions happened in 2015, when he was still a politician.

Mr Van der Steur said he made comments about the written responses, but denied advising that information be withheld from parliament.

The allegations pose a potentially damaging blow to the administration of Prime Minister Mark Rutte less than two months before national elections.

Opposition politicians used a debate in the lower house of the Dutch parliament to attack Mr Van der Steur and Mr Rutte's credibility.