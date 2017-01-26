Austria's new left-leaning President champions united Europe

President Alexander Van der Bellen outlined a vision markedly different from that offered during campaigning by his right-wing rival Norbert Hofer, the populist he defeated last month after an unprecedented repeat vote.

Mr Hofer had campaigned on a law and order platform in line with his Freedom Party's opposition to Muslim immigration, its focus on Austrians first and its depiction of the European Union as an out-of-touch institution damaging the sovereignty of national states that needs to be radically weakened, if not abolished.

In contrast, the left-leaning Mr Van der Bellen rejected nationalism in favour of a "common Europe as a project of peace".

He urged equal treatment for all Austrians, whether "their families live here for generations or not ... whether they love men or women, and whether they are men or women".

The presidency is a mostly symbolic post, Mr Van der Bellen's victory was welcomed by established European political parties fearful of the next possible victory for populists after Donald Trump became US president and the UK voted to leave the EU.

While acknowledging that "change also generates fear", the 72-year-old invoked the need for Austrians to embrace a rapidly evolving world, declaring: "Confidence is stronger than doubt."

He noted the need to never forget the "darkest side of our Austria" - the Nazi horrors his country was complicit in. His comments came a day ahead of Holocaust Commemoration Day, which marks the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

Mr Van der Bellen's inauguration was attended by members of all parties. Mr Hofer, one of three presidents of the Austrian parliament, joined in the applause for the new president - breaking ranks with most other members of his Freedom Party, who sat stone-faced.