Sports round-up

Sumo: Japan rejoiced yesterday as sumo wrestler Kisenosato (picture) became the first Japanese born and bred grand champion in nearly two decades, ending foreign-born wrestlers’ domination of the ancient sport’s top rank. Sumo, which features giant wrestlers clad only in loincloths, has seen such an influx of foreign grapplers over the last 50 years that prior to this week all three grand champions were Mongolian. Hawaiian-born Americans have also held the rank.

Basketball: San Antonio Spurs made it five wins on the spin as they beat Toronto Raptors 108-106 late Tuesday. LaMarcus Aldridge led the way with 21 points, with Patty Mills adding 18, as the Spurs registered the 36th victory of the season. Philadelphia Sixers picked up their best win of the season as they downed Los Angeles Clippers 121-110. The Sixers were trailing by 19 points but rallied thanks to Nerlens Noel’s 19 points to stun the Clippers.

Cricket: Pace bowler Joe Mennie has suffered a fractured skull and some bleeding into his brain after being hit on the head by a ball during training but he does not require surgery, Cricket Australia (CA) said yesterday. The 28-year-old was struck by a ball hit by Sydney Sixers team-mate Michael Lumb in the nets on Monday ahead of their Big Bash semi-final against Brisbane. Mennie, who made his test debut for Australia against South Africa last November, remained in hospital under the care of a neurosurgeon for observation.

Rugby Union: Wallabies scrumhalf Nick Phipps has re-signed with the Australian Rugby Union until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan, in a bid to play at his third global showpiece. The 28-year-old, who also re-signed with his Super Rugby side the New South Wales Waratahs, notched his 50th test cap on Australia’s end-of-season tour. Phipps began his Super Rugby career with the Melbourne Rebels in 2011 and made his test debut that year against Samoa. He was part of the squad that finished third at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later that year.

Cycling: Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI’s World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday. Froome will ride in the Towards Zero Race around Melbourne’s Formula One circuit today but begins his quest for a fourth Tour de France title in earnest at Sunday’s 174-km one-day race, which starts in Geelong, south-west of Melbourne. The 31-year-old Briton did not take part in this year’s Tour Down Under, which Porte won ahead of Colombia’s Esteban Chaves.