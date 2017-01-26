The first part of the show features some of the most memorable soul music tunes together with popular Motown Hits.

Tickets have practically sold out for the latest music production from Spiteri Lucas Entertainment being brought to the stage this weekend in Floriana.

“A Night with Tom Jones and the Best of Soul” promises to be an entertaining show for all the family and will give its audience the opportunity to relive the sound that inspired a generation, songs that moved the world.

The first part of the show features some of the most memorable soul music tunes together with popular Motown Hits. This will then be followed with a tribute to Welsh singer Tom Jones, the living legend whose career has spanned six decades. Jones has sold over 100 million records, with 36 Top 40 hits in the United Kingdom and 19 in the United States.

For this musical show, Spiteri Lucas Entertainment has assembled a highly talented cast featuring Janvil, Ludwig Galea, Chiara, Kaya, Debbie Scerri, Christina Magrin, Jackie Pace Delicata, Michela Galea, Abigail Critien, Ivan Spiteri Lucas and Neville Refalo, who is also responsible for a 50-strong children’s choir performing in the show.

A live seven-piece band under the direction of musical director Mark Spiteri Lucas will accompany the singers, while Celaine Buhagiar is the choreographer with her Dancel Dancers.

■ The show is taking place at the Catholic Institute Theatre in Floriana on Saturday at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 6pm. Tickets are available online from www.istitutkattoliku.com or www.activemalta.com. They can also be purchased via the Catholic Institute Theatre Booking Office on 2123 8429, the Catholic Institute Bar on 2124 2 51, or by calling the ticket hotline number 9946 8429.