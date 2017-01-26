The parade commences at 10.30am, with the band of the Armed Forces of Malta marching down Republic Street onto the square.

Every last Friday of the month, the changing of the guard ceremony takes place at St George’s Square in Valletta.

The parade commences at 10.3am, with the band of the Armed Forces of Malta marching down Republic Street onto the square. Here, the new guard marches out from the Main Guard in order to replace the old guard, which in turn marches out from the Palace. Following the exchange of duties, the band conducts a marching display in the same square.

■ Tomorrow being the last Friday of January, visitors to Valletta will be able to take in this spectacle.