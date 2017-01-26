Announcements

BALDACCHINO. On January 25, at St Vincent de Paul residence, MICHELINA of Qormi, went to meet her Lord God whom she loved and served in her husband and her children, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Auxilio, her six sons, Michael, Charles, Raymond, Joseph, Antoine and Godwin, their respective wives, Vickie, Liliana, Mariella, Monica, Isabelle and Marthese, their children, her sister Nena Axisa, Consiglia Axisa, widow of her brother Salvu, in-laws, nephews, nieces, many other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Friday, January 27 at 2.15pm for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance from back gate). No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CATANIA. On January 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Ħamrun, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughters Manuela and her husband Malcolm, Anna and Lucienne and her husband Sandro, his grandchildren Anita, Paula, Mark, GianLuca, Mark, Andrew and Lisa, his cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, January 28 at 8.30am for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Crèche Sisters, Guardamangia, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMAJO. On January 23, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, RONALD (Ronnie), aged 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Francesca, née Tavassi, his mother-in-law Elena, his sisters Elena Clara (Nelly), Mary, Clare and her husband Louis Balzan, his in-laws Teresita, Judge Albert Manche and Massimo Tavassi, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 27 at 1.30pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to St Patrick’s Salesian School, Sliema, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St James Capua Hospital for their care and dedication.

GATT. On January 24, at St Vincent de Paul residence, ANNIE, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her loving husband Victor, her cherished children Isabelle, Aldo and Mike, Sergio and Marlene, her beloved grandchildren Samwel, Danjel Sky, Bennard, Suzanne, April and Jack, her siblings, in-laws, other relatives and many friends. The funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, January 27 at 3pm at All Souls church, Tarxien, followed by interment in the family grave at All Souls church cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, would be appreciated. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On January 24, Professor JOSEPH ANTHONY MUSCAT, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He leaves to mourn his loss his darling wife Joan, his sisters Connie Sultana and May Sultana, his children Richard and his wife Sue, Mark and his wife Janet, Jonathan, and Sarah and her husband Morgan, his grandchildren Lexy, Michael, David, Nicholas, Danny and Stevie, his step-grandchildren Millie and Louis, and his nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, January 27 at 9.15am at St John of the Cross parish church Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal peace. The family thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their professional support, dedication and compassion.

In Memoriam

CALAMATTA – RACHELA. In memory of my beloved mother. So dearly loved, so sorely missed. Helen.

GRECH – POLLY. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother, today the ninth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Natalie.

HILI – THERESE. With much love and unfading memories of a special mother, today being the 14th anniversary of her death. Forever living in our hearts and prayers. Her son Paul and family.

LAPIRA – HUGH. Evergreen memories of a loving and much loved father on the 55th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Noel, Myra and Monique, in-laws and grandchildren.

RAGONESI. Of your charity remember in your prayers ANNA, a most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whom the good Lord called unto Himself 30 years ago today. Still as ever so close to our hearts. Her family.