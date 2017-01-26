Snapped! Boy surfer photo-bombed by shark

A 10-year-old surfer has had a close encounter with a photo-bombing shark that shared a wave with him off an Australian beach.

Chris Hasson said he was taking photos of his son Eden riding a wave off Samurai Beach at Port Stephens, 110 miles north of Sydney, when something unexpected and indistinct caught his eye.

He discovered he had photographed the face of a twisting shark just below the surface with his son on an apparent collision course.

Mr Hasson says shark experts have since told him it was a juvenile great white about 8ft long.

James Cook University shark researcher Andrew Chin said the photographed shark was possibly a small great white.

Eden was not injured.