Advert
Thursday, January 26, 2017, 08:59

Giant LEGO rooster built for Hong Kong's Lunar New Year parade

A rooster made out of over 200,000 Lego pieces will be the highlight Hong Kong's Lunar New Year parade this year.

Hong Kong Tourism Board said it commissioned the territory's only certified Lego professional builder, Andy Hung, to create the two-metre (6.5 ft) tall statue.

The float was unveiled to the media ahead of the parade on Saturday (February 28).

Hong Kong Tourism Board marketing manager, Tina Chao, said they chose to use Legos because they represented family.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Spot the Donald Trump lookalike as...

  2. Wear high heels or go home

  3. Australian mum welcomes big bundle of joy

  4. Man bites ear off during heated Trump...

  5. Sinkhole leaves pick-up truck dangling

  6. University rolls out pee-cycling project...

  7. Zoo urges people to catch deadly spiders...

  8. Giant LEGO rooster built for Hong Kong's...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed