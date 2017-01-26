Giant LEGO rooster built for Hong Kong's Lunar New Year parade

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A rooster made out of over 200,000 Lego pieces will be the highlight Hong Kong's Lunar New Year parade this year.

Hong Kong Tourism Board said it commissioned the territory's only certified Lego professional builder, Andy Hung, to create the two-metre (6.5 ft) tall statue.

The float was unveiled to the media ahead of the parade on Saturday (February 28).

Hong Kong Tourism Board marketing manager, Tina Chao, said they chose to use Legos because they represented family.