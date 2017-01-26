Giant LEGO rooster built for Hong Kong's Lunar New Year parade
A rooster made out of over 200,000 Lego pieces will be the highlight Hong Kong's Lunar New Year parade this year.
Hong Kong Tourism Board said it commissioned the territory's only certified Lego professional builder, Andy Hung, to create the two-metre (6.5 ft) tall statue.
The float was unveiled to the media ahead of the parade on Saturday (February 28).
Hong Kong Tourism Board marketing manager, Tina Chao, said they chose to use Legos because they represented family.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.