Urgent appeal for blood
The National Blood Transfusion Centre has issued an urgent appeal for donations of all types of blood.
It said strong demand in the past few days had depleted reserves.
Donations can be made at the centre, located near St Luke's Hospital in Guardamangia up to 6pm.
Callers need to produce their ID card.
