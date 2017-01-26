Truck creates a veritable smokescreen
This truck created a veritable smoke screen as it was driven through Pembroke earlier today.
A driver sent in this dashcam video, showing the truck belching clouds of black smoke even in slow traffic.
Drivers following the truck had no choice but to close their car windows to avoid the harmful emissions.
Despite the introduction of vehicle roadworthiness tests in Malta, many vehicles are still seen emitting thick fumes. In 2015, Transport Malta received 13,234 SMS reports (on 50611899) about vehicles producing excessive emissions. A total of 262 vehicles were tested. Just 32 failed!
Transport Malta only calls in vehicles for tests when it receives three SMSs about them from separate numbers within three months.
