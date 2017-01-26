Traffic, parking restrictions in Valletta tomorrow

Traffic in Valletta will be restricted and parking will not be allowed in the following roads tomorrow during the indicated times, the police said. This was because of events related to the EU Presidency.

No parking zones

Between 5am and 4pm in:

• Triq ir-Repubblika - between Triq l-Arċisqof and Triq San Kristofru

• Triq L-Arċisqof - between Triq San Pawl and Triq l-Ifran

• Triq it-Teatru l-Antik - between Triq il-Merkanti and Triq l-Ifran

• Triq l-Ifran - between Triq it-Teatru l-Antik and Triq San Bastjan

• Triq Merkanti - between l-Fosos ta’ Sant Iermu and Triq L-Arcisqof

• Triq il-Mediterran - between Triq San Nikola and l-Fosos ta’ Sant Iermu

• Evans Square

• Il-Fosos ta’ Sant Iermu - between Triq il-Lanez and Evans Square

• Triq it-Tramuntana - between Triq Merkanti u Evans Square

• Triq Marsamxett – from Triq San Mark to the Gun Post (Ring Road)

• Triq San Bastjan - between Triq il-Lanez and the Gun Post (Ring Road)

• Xatt il-Barriera - between the tat-Telgħet Ta’ Liesse roundabout and the Siege Bell Memorial (Ring Road)

• Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir – from Triq Hanibal Scicluna to Marsamxett

Residents who would have parked on site the night before, would be able to leave their car parked on site until 6am.

All day in:

• Pjazza Hannibal Scicluna

• Triq Hannibal Scicluna - between Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir and the AFM Maritime base

• Xatt it-Tiben - between the AFM Maritime base and the Hotel Excelsior

• Belt Is-Sebħ - between l-Ospizio and Triq Hannibal Scicluna

• Triq Joseph Mangion - between the public lending library and Bieb il-Polverista, including the area around tĠnien is-Swar tal-Msida

Traffic restrictions

Access around the Valletta Ring Road between the Baviera and Dar il-Mediterran will be restricted to traffic between 7am and 5pm except for cars leaving Valletta.

Access to Xatt il-Barrieri bejn the Ta’ Liesse Roundabout and Dar il-Mediterran would be restricted between 7am and 5pm except for residents.

Access to Triq l-Arċisqof from Triq San Pawl would be closed between 7am and 5pm.

Access to Republic Street from the corner with Triq San Kristofru would be closed between 7am and 5pm.

Access and parking in the zone around the Hotel Excelsoir will be restricted to traffic at all times, except for accredited personnel and clients of the Hotel Excelsior, the public library, the Restoration Unit, Education Department employees, member of the AFM’s maritime section and clients and employees of Haywharf.

The negative effects on residents' parking in Valletta as a result of security measures being taken during Malta's EU presidency was raised in Parliament this week with Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela saying the situation should change after the beginning of February.