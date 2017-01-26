Advert
Thursday, January 26, 2017, 21:43

Octogenarian hit by car in Birkirkara

An 81-year-old man from Sta Venera was grievously injured today when he was hit by a car in Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Notabile at 5.15pm.

The man was hit by a car that was being driven by a 21-year-old woman from Attard.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

