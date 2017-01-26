Octogenarian hit by car in Birkirkara
An 81-year-old man from Sta Venera was grievously injured today when he was hit by a car in Birkirkara.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Notabile at 5.15pm.
The man was hit by a car that was being driven by a 21-year-old woman from Attard.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.