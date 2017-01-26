Advert
Thursday, January 26, 2017, 11:02

Neo-classical style Zejtun police station building to be restored

The Planning Commission has approved planning permission for the restoration of the neo-classical style building which houses the Zejtun Police Station and the west belfry of the Qala Parish Church.

Works on the facade of the Zejtun Police Station will include the removal of metal inserts, the replacement of deteriorating stones, eradication of biological colonisation, pointing, removal/tidying of wires and the cleaning of all the walls.

A €12,000 bank guarantee was imposed to ensure that works do not impinge on the Grade 2 protected telephone box, which is a K6 model from the British period located right in front of the building.

Zejtun Police Station is one of very few police stations which are housed within a building which was specifically designed for such a use.

The west belfry of the Qala Parish Church, which over the years  started to lose its intrinsic decoration due to erosion, will also undergo restoration works. The works on the belfry will also address the removal of dark stains caused by plant growth and a substantial amount of cement which was applied to the belfry from previous interventions. The belfy’s clock will also be repainted and cleaned from extensive bird droppings.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. MEPs show scant interest in Panama...

  2. General election will be held around...

  3. Malta tumbles 10 places in Corruption...

  4. Alfred Mifsud's former partner testifies...

  5. Accused woman had filmed alleged victims...

  6. Young man injured in accident

  7. Jason Azzopardi calls in the police...

  8. Air Malta says aircraft leases saved it...

  9. Households getting smaller, average...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed