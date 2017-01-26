Neo-classical style Zejtun police station building to be restored

The Planning Commission has approved planning permission for the restoration of the neo-classical style building which houses the Zejtun Police Station and the west belfry of the Qala Parish Church.

Works on the facade of the Zejtun Police Station will include the removal of metal inserts, the replacement of deteriorating stones, eradication of biological colonisation, pointing, removal/tidying of wires and the cleaning of all the walls.

A €12,000 bank guarantee was imposed to ensure that works do not impinge on the Grade 2 protected telephone box, which is a K6 model from the British period located right in front of the building.

Zejtun Police Station is one of very few police stations which are housed within a building which was specifically designed for such a use.

The west belfry of the Qala Parish Church, which over the years started to lose its intrinsic decoration due to erosion, will also undergo restoration works. The works on the belfry will also address the removal of dark stains caused by plant growth and a substantial amount of cement which was applied to the belfry from previous interventions. The belfy’s clock will also be repainted and cleaned from extensive bird droppings.