A 17-year-old Eritrean was handed a suspended jail sentence today after admitting in court to having yesterday entered Malta without valid travel documents.

The young man was in a group of African boat people who travelled to Italy and he then proceeded to Malta hoping for asylum.

Doreen Clarke condemned him to a jail term of three months suspended for two years.

Inspector Victor Aquilina prosecuted.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was legal aid.