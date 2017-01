A 66-year-old man from Marsascala was grievously injured today when he fell from a ladder while working on the roof of a house.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Ikħal, Marsascala at 1pm.

They said the man fell about one storey and had to be assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department and ambulance personnel. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

An inquiry is being held.