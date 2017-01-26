Man found carrying gun and ammunition at the airport

An American technology entrepreneur was given a suspended prison sentence and fined today after admitting in court that he yesterday attempted to carry a firearm and ammunition through the airport security checkpoint.

Gabriel Craig Murphy, 41, of Florida, and having no fixed address in Malta was arrested at around 3.30pm when airport security officers discovered his pistol and ammunition.

The defence pointed out that the accused, an expert in website management , had civil cases pending before the Maltese courts, and felt threatened. Perhaps this was "a moment of paranoia", the defence argued.

The prosecution, whilst observing that the accused had fully cooperated with the police, insisted that the authorities wanted to transmit the message that the airport was a safe place. Everyone must know that airport security is effective, the court was told.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke, condemned the accused to a jail term of six months suspended for 18 months. It also imposed a fine of €400 and a five year suspension of any licence related to firearms. The court further ordered the forfeiture of the confiscated weapon and ammunition.

"I apologize " declared the accused at the end of the hearing. "Just be aware that in Malta you need a licence to carry any firearm or ammunition " the magistrate warned.

Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted.

Lawyer Joseph Pace was defence counsel.