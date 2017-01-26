Malta newspapers review
The following are the top headlines in Malta's newspapers today.
Times of Malta reports that MEPs showed little interest in Konrad Mizzi's involvement in the Paname papers yesterday.
On the same theme, The Malta Independent says Konrad Mizzi skated through a meeting with a committee of MEPs.
l-orizzont reports 'Nationalist' forces in the church's media, mentioning the involvement of Fr Joe Borg and Anton Attard in the restructuring of the media.
In-Nazzjon highlights how Malta dropped ten places in the Transparency international index of corruption.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.