Malta newspapers review

The following are the top headlines in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that MEPs showed little interest in Konrad Mizzi's involvement in the Paname papers yesterday.

On the same theme, The Malta Independent says Konrad Mizzi skated through a meeting with a committee of MEPs.

l-orizzont reports 'Nationalist' forces in the church's media, mentioning the involvement of Fr Joe Borg and Anton Attard in the restructuring of the media.

In-Nazzjon highlights how Malta dropped ten places in the Transparency international index of corruption.