Junction area between Marsa and Paola set for major upgrading road works

The Planning Board granted planning permission for major upgrading road works to be carried in the junction area between Marsa and Paola, which is synonymous with heavy daily traffic congestion.

The approved project, which will also aim to ensure safer road design in accordance with international standards and provide better accessibility throughout the TEN-T network, will cover an area of approximately 25,000 square metres.

The arterial roads on which major upgrading works will be carried out include Vjal Santa Lucija, Vjal Sir Paul Boffa, Triq Garibaldi, Triq Aldo Moro, Triq il-Labour and Triq Hal-Qormi.

The works, which will be carried out over nine phases, will include the construction of a three-grade separated junction, the shifting of existing carriageways, the demolition of factories overlooking Triq il-Labour and upgrading of existing road infrastructure together with the provision of a Park and Ride facility, street furniture and landscaping.

The board also approved planning permission for works to be carried out in two phases at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Phase 1 will include the restoration works to be carried out on the Perellos Chapel. Works will include the removal of old cement renders and redundant metal fixings, repairing of the deffun layers, cleaning of the stone surface, pointing and the restoration of timber apertures and wrought ironwork amongst other work.

In Phase 2 the approved works will involve converting the tank room which used to store the centre’s water tanks into a multi-purpose hall, including an emergency exit and ancillary facilities.

All works which are to be carried out within this Grade 1 building were approved by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

Nationalist MP Ryan Callus said in a message on Facebook that although he had voted in favour of the project because it was necessary, he also uncovered the blatant way roads were being developed for the benefit of the Labour Party, which would get 250 parking spaces in front of One out of the people's taxes.