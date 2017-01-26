Jason Azzopardi apologises for reporting journalist to the police

Jason Azzopardi, the shadow minister for justice, said he regretted having reported a doorstepping journalist to the police yesterday, claiming it was a decision taken in haste.

The incident, which happened outside his legal office and involved a One TV journalist, prompted a sharp reaction from the media and the Institute of Journalists.

"I have no difficulty in apologising," Dr Azzopardi said in a statement.

He pointed out, however, that clients who called at lawyers' offices did not wish to reveal they were present there. The fact that One journalists, for the second time in a month, had turned up outside his office door with cameras and microphones had concerned clients who feared that their presence might be made public, Dr Azzopardi said.

He said that two other lawyers also shared the same office and their clients had seen their privacy disturbed.

Dr Azzopardi said he yesterday told the police he was dropping his complaint.

He also insisted that he had nothing to hide about the transfer of the government property where the Lowenbrau brewery used to be located in Qormi. He said he had replied to all questions about the case on various TV programmes and newspaper interviews.