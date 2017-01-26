Advert
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Italian worker injured in fall

A 39-year-old Italian man was seriously injured this morning when he fell off a ladder, the police said.

The incident happened in a construction site in Psaila Street, Birkirkara, at about 9.30am.

He fell a height of one storey.

