Hotel guests increase by 14.7% in November

Total guests and nights spent in hotels in November increased by 14.7 and 9.3 per cent respectively when compared to the corresponding month in 2015, the National Statistics office said today



In November, total guests in hotels numbered 118,396, while total nights spent amounted to 620,795.

All collective accommodation categories registered increases in total nights spent. The largest share of guest nights was reported in 4-star hotels, accounting for 307,577 nights, or 49.5 per cent of the total.

The average length of stay went down to 5.2 nights in November 2016 from 5.5 nights in the same month of 2015. The net use of bed-places stood at 54.8 per cent, up by 5.4 percentage points when compared to the

corresponding month of the previous year.

On a national level, there were 168 active hotels during November, with a net capacity of 17,555 bedrooms and 39,227 bed-places.

Regional breakdown

Total guests in Malta numbered 113,182, up by 15.2 per cent over November 2015. Additionally, an increase of 9.6 per cent was recorded in the number of nights spent.

The average length of stay edged down by 0.3 of a night to 5.3, when compared

with the same month of the previous year, while the net occupancy rate advanced from 50.1 per cent to 55.9 per cent.

Total guests in Gozo and Comino increased by 4.3 per cent to 5,214, while total nights spent went down by 0.4 per cent to 16,455 when compared to the comparative month of the previous year.



January-November

Total guests during the first eleven months of 2016 amounted to 1,510,548, an increase of 1.2 per cent over the same period in 2015. Total nights spent reached almost 8.5 million, a slight decrease when compared to the previous year. The net use of bed-places declined by 0.3 percentage points to 65.4 per cent.