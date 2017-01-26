Holistic approach needed to manage migration better - minister

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

A holistic approach is needed to manage migration better with member states not only looking at internal factors but also external ones, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said earlier this afternoon.

He was addressing a joint press conference with European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos following an informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs ministers.

“The internal and external factors are interlinked to try and find a better way to manage migration. What is definitely important is rotation among member states, likewise return and readmission for those migrants who do not qualify for protection,” Mr Abela told journalists.

This was the declared intention by the government before the Presidency commenced, he went on.

On his part, Mr Avramopoulos said that it was crucial to tackle migration from around the Libya route, adding that states need to focus on fighting smuggling, helping to manage migratory flows in a more effective way, continue to save lives at sea and also improving conditions of migrants and refugees in Libya and neighbouring countries.

“All countries need to be respecting international and fundamental human rights. This is a basic principle we will not weaken,” Mr Avramopoulos said.