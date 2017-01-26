Front sees positives in PN environment policy

Front Ħarsien ODZ said today it welcomed positive commitments in the new PN policy on the environment.

"The PN's new environmental policy proposes improved environmental governance compared to the current state of affairs, which is characterised by a governance deficit and lack of environmental sensibility," the Front said.

It said it expects all political parties to have clear environmental policies.

"The PN environment document is positive overall but some other proposals required clearer commitments.

In particular, the Front said, it welcomed the fact that the PN had heeded its recommendations with regards to two thirds parliamentary approval of ODZ projects, which will now be limited to projects which have have been positively recommended by the Planning Authority and only following the conclusion of the full planning process.

“This means that ODZ projects which are recommended for refusal by the PA will not be given a new lease of life in parliament. Moreover the PN’s latest document makes no reference to a previous suggestion that ODZ projects are approved by simple majority in a third vote. In this way parliamentary approval will add an extra layer of scrutiny to normal planning procedures.”

The Front said greater emphasis should have been put in the document to address Malta's economic over-dependence on tourism, real estate and construction.

It welcomed the PN’s intention to review the SPED (the new structure plan) to ensure that the protection of our countryside and ODZ leaves no room for ambiguity as is the case today, and in particular eliminate the concept of “feasibility” as a criterion for the take-up of vacant land.

"It would have been commendable had the PN devoted more time over the year it took to draw up this policy, to begin this review. In this way voters would have a clearer idea of the changes the PN intended to make. The same point applies to its proposal to review the MEPA demerger," the Front said.

The Front also called on the PN to commit itself for a revision of the current development guidelines regulating rural development approved in 2014 which have resulted in the mushrooming of minor developments in the countryside as well as for a revision of policies allowing mega sized petrol stations in the countryside.

The Front referred to the Marfa/Armier boathouses and said it expects the PN to commit itself to restore this land to public ownership and to rehabilitate it as public open space.