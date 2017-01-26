Childcare strain hits working mothers

The lack of places in childcare facilities is an obstacle for mothers who wanted to work, the head of the State welfare agency said.

Alfred Grixti, chief executive at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, said community workers have reported cases where women could not use the free childcare because all slots were occupied.

“These are vulnerable women who are being helped by community and social workers at our LEAP centres – outreach centres – and who want to get off benefits and into a job,” Mr Grixti said, addressing a breakfast meeting that discussed the pensions strategy.

These were single or stay-at-home mothers who wanted to go out and work to help boost their family’s income.

“There are job opportunities but not enough childcare facilities to cater for the growing demand,” Mr Grixti said about the success of the free childcare scheme launched in 2014 for working parents.

His view was supported by Renée Laiviera, commissioner of the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality, who said more childcare facilities were needed to support families.

Mr Grixti said the LEAP centres were dealing with the most vulnerable families in society and more than 8,000 people had been profiled to understand their difficulties. “Social problems can be found everywhere, and although every locality is affected to varying degrees, it would be a mistake to assume all problems are concentrated in the Cottonera area.”