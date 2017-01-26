5% rise in food prices making poverty worse, PN warns

The Nationalist Party expressed concern today after inflation data showed a 5% increase in food prices.

Shadow minister Paula Mifsud Bonnici said rising food prices were causing problems for low income families.

"Miserable wage increases are not keeping up with the cost of living," the PN said.

It pointed out that the €1.75 cost of living increase announced in the Budget disappeared in the first week with the raise in the prices of petrol and diesel.

There had since also been increases in the prices of medicines, rents, and in excise duties on various products which were in common use.

It was no wonder, the PN said, that poverty was getting worse.

The statement was also signed by Stephen Spiteri, spokesman on housing and action against poverty, and Robert Cutajar, spokesman on family issues.