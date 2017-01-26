Popular betrayal
I would like to remind all members of Parliament as well as the parties in government and in opposition that they have no electoral mandate to legislate on abortion and euthanasia.
Any attempt by any parliamentarian or by the party in government or the party in opposition to legislate on those two matters is a betrayal of the popular vote.
In case of such betrayal, the President should refuse to give her assent to the legislation.
