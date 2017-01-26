Bitter pill
Can someone explain why Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma, still costs €26 in Malta when the same item costs only €10.04 in Spain?
The 10-year brand protection period has long passed. Moreover, the generic Latanoprost is also available for the same price - €10.04. The generic is available in the UK for £7. Is the generic still not available here to protect the inflated price in Malta of Xalatan?
As I have stated before, agents are in business to make a profit but then so are agents in other countries, so why this huge difference in prices?
On the same theme, I recently had a look at the latest so-called reduced prices of certain medicines. I notice that Nexium (28 capsules) has been reduced from €39 to €38, a grand (!) difference of €1 when this same medicine is available in Italy for the price of €7 for 14 tablets and even cheaper in Greece.
We customers are certainly being taken for a ride.
