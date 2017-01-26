Awaiting justice

In June 2011, someone whodid not have a driving licence and was not covered by insurance, took his father’s car and ran over my mother, who died on the spot.

His behaviour on that night are all well documented, however, I have lost count of the number of court hearings that had either to be put off because the other party did not turn up or the courts changing the dates.

In June 2014, he was found guilty of involuntary homicide and sentenced to two years in jail and fined €2,330.

The prison term was an insult enough, especially when one read the autopsy report, but, to date, Spiteri has still not served any time in prison because he appealed the sentence and sittings kept being put off.

I returned to Malta late last summer to attend a hearing in the hope that my presence in court would somehow help. But, again, his lawyer did not appeared and at one point the court rooms were evacuated due to a bomb scare.

I am not sure what else I can do to bring this torture to an end. This event has badly affected my family and not only because of the trauma of losing your mother, who was also a wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many, in such horrific circumstances but also because of the added heartache of endlessly waiting for justice to be done.

I can only put my trust in God and the judiciary that justicewill be done though we do feel so let down, frustrated, angry and forgotten.