Three Premier League players suspended for one match

The Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner yesterday handed a one-match ban to three BOV Premier League players – Gary Muir (Birkir-kara), Enzo Ruiz (Floriana) and David Fenech (Mosta).

Muir, who joined the Stripes earlier this month from Sliema Wanderers, will skip the match against second-placed Hiber-nians at the National Stadium, on Sunday.

He was banned one match following an accumulation of four yellow cards.

Fenech was red-carded in the match against Ħamrun Spartans, which the Reds won 3-0, while Ruiz was dismissed in the 3-1 upset to Old Firm rivals Sliema. The two matches were played on Sunday.

Fenech skips Mosta’s match against Sliema next Saturday and Ruiz won’t be available for the Greens against Gżira United on Sunday.