Three Premier League players suspended for one match
The Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner yesterday handed a one-match ban to three BOV Premier League players – Gary Muir (Birkir-kara), Enzo Ruiz (Floriana) and David Fenech (Mosta).
Muir, who joined the Stripes earlier this month from Sliema Wanderers, will skip the match against second-placed Hiber-nians at the National Stadium, on Sunday.
He was banned one match following an accumulation of four yellow cards.
Fenech was red-carded in the match against Ħamrun Spartans, which the Reds won 3-0, while Ruiz was dismissed in the 3-1 upset to Old Firm rivals Sliema. The two matches were played on Sunday.
Fenech skips Mosta’s match against Sliema next Saturday and Ruiz won’t be available for the Greens against Gżira United on Sunday.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.