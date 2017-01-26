Sporting briefs

Djilobodji: Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has denied an English FA charge of violent conduct. Reports said the 28-year-old Senegal international will plead his case before an independent regulatory commission hearing, the date for which has yet to be set. Djilobodji’s charge relates to an incident involving West Bromwich Albion skipper Darren Fletcher during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at the Hawthorns.

Hernandez: Leicester City have sold Luis Hernandez to Malaga after just seven months at the club. The 27-year-old returns to Spain for around £1.75 million after only joining the Foxes on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon last summer. Defender Hernandez made just four Premier League appearances for the champions.

Burnley: Sean Dyche’s former Chesterfield team-mate Nicky Law is to join Burnley in a youth-recruitment role, his current club Alfreton have announced. Law, 55, has been in charge of National League North side Alfreton for almost a decade but the Reds have confirmed he will leave Derby-shire next month to become Burnley’s head of national recruitment for the under 17-23 age group. Law played for Chesterfield between 1993 and 1996.