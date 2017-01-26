Passengers filmed chanting anti-semitic songs on their way to City-Spurs match

Anti-Semitic songs chanted by passengers on a tram ahead of the Manchester City’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday have been widely condemned by the Jewish community.

Video footage on a tram ahead of the match appears to show supporters heading to the match singing ‘you’re getting gassed in the morning’ – a reference to the treatment of Jews in concentration camps during the Second World War.

Tottenham’s support is historically made up of a large Jewish fan-base, meaning anti-Semitic chants and behaviour has been aimed at them for decades.

The footage was reportedly filmed on a Metrolink tram from Manchester city centre to the Etihad Stadium at around 5.10pm on Saturday.

The incident has been criticised by Jonathan Arkush, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the national representative organisation of the UK Jewish community.

“Sick racist chanting has been an enduring part of the football scene in this country for far too long now,” he said in a statement released to Press Association Sport.

“It is a criminal offence. The perpetrators should be arrested and feel the full force of the law.”

The chief executive of the Jewish Leadership Council, Simon Johnson, also criticised the actions that were shown on mobile phone footage.

He said: “It is incumbent upon all clubs, and the football authorities, to take extra measures to prevent this from happening and rapidly identify the culprits.”

A spokesman for City has said the club “strongly condemns the use of any anti-Semitic language” and would be co-operating with any investigation into the matter.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the man who filmed the chants, 50-year-old Anthony Fallon, said he would be sending the footage to Greater Manchester Police for investigation.

Yesterday, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police told PA Sport: “We have not received a report of the incident but we would urge anyone with information to contact us on 101.”

The game ended in a 2-2 draw as goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min earned Spurs a point after City surrendered a two-goal lead, given to them by Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne.