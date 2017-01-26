Identity Malta service at MFA offices well received

The joint efforts of the Malta Football Association (MFA) and Identity Malta to facilitate the process for the application of work permits for non-EU players are yielding the desired results.

The newly-adopted practice whereby representatives of Identity Malta visit the MFA offices once a week to handle work-permit applications has made this erstwhile time-consuming process a lot quicker and more efficient.

MFA general secretary Angelo Chetcuti conveyed the association’s gratitude and said that the agency's understanding of the specific needs of football clubs and players when applying for a work permit played a crucial role in this positive development.

The new service provided by Identity Malta personnel at the MFA offices in the Millennium Stand of the National Stadium was introduced earlier this month and will continue until the end of the January transfer window.

Dr Chetcuti said the feedback from all the relevant parties, especially the clubs and players, had been very encouraging.