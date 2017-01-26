Hull accept Burnley bid for Snodgrass

Hull City have accepted a bid in the region of £10 million for winger Robert Snodgrass from Premier League rivals Burnley, reports said yesterday.

Middlesbrough and West Ham United both had earlier offers for Snodgrass, 29, turned down earlier in the transfer window, but Hull have reluctantly agreed to let the Scotland international go after the latest bid was closer to their own valuation, a Tigers spokesman has confirmed.

Hull head coach Marco Silva drafted in winger Lazar Markovic on loan from Liverpool this week, while three other players have arrived at the KCOM Stadium this month.

Snodgrass has scored nine times for the Tigers this season, two more than Burnley’s top scorer Andre Gray has managed, while another three for Scotland has taken his tally to 12 in 28 appearances for club and country.

Having signed only Joey Barton this month, Clarets boss Sean Dyche appears to have highlighted the wide positions as areas of need after identifying Norwich City’s Robbie Brady as another target.

Getting Snodgrass over the line is far from a formality at this stage as Burnley have not yet agreed personal terms or conducted a medical on the player.

The Scot has plenty of other top-flight admirers and having seen the Clarets reach Hull’s valuation, there is understood to be a strong possibility that West Ham and Middlesbrough could both now step up their interest to try and lure him to them.

Whatever the destination, it does appear Snodgrass has played his final game for Hull.

A muscle injury kept the midfielder out of last weekend’s loss at Chelsea and having still not returned to training, he will be absent for the second leg of the League Cup semi-final against Manchester United tonight.