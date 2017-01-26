Football news

Everton have announced the signing of German forward Anton Donkor on loan from Wolfsburg. The 19-year-old left-footed player is set to link up with the Toffees’ Under-23 side.

Donkor said: “I’m very happy and grateful to be here. I know this is a great club and I like the way they play. I’m looking forward to challenging myself in English football.”

Donkor is a Germany U-20 international. He is the third new arrival at Everton this month, following the permanent signings of Ademola Lookman from Charlton and Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

CAS upholds Kosovo decision

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeal of the FA of Serbia (FAS) against the admission of Kosovo to UEFA.

The Football Federation of Kosovo was admitted by a resolution passed at the UEFA Congress in Budapest in May 2016, becoming the 55th member of the association.

Serbia does not recognise Kosovo as an independent country. Kosovo played their first official match on June 3, 2016, beating the Faroe Islands 2-0.

They are in Group I in European qualification for the 2018 World Cup and have one point from four matches.

Romeu marches on with the Saints

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 25-year-old joined the Saints from Chelsea in August 2015 and has made 30 appearances in all competitions under manager Claude Puel this season.

“I couldn’t be any happier to have this new contract with the club,” the Spaniard said.

“Ever since I came here I have felt very, very good. Everything has been positive for me. I have developed myself and have been getting better every day.”

Coutinho extends Liverpool contract

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said yesterday.

Although no official details of his new contract were revealed, media reports said the 24-year-old signed a five-and-a-half year ex-tension that will keep him at Liverpool until 2022 and make him the club’s highest-paid player.

“I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me. I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me,” Coutinho said.

Coutinho has scored 34 goals in 163 appearances since he joined the Merseyside club from Italy’s Inter in January 2013 and has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s solid first half of the football season.

Giovinco gets China offer – agent

Sebastian Giovinco has received “concrete proposals” from two clubs to play in China, Italian media reported yesterday.

Giovinco, 30 today, was the second highest earner in North American Major League Soccer (MLS) last year, receiving more than $7 million from Toronto FC.

“The figures mentioned are far beyond Sebastian’s current wages and that’s an issue because the career of a professional football player is not that long,” agent Andrea D’Amico said.

Giovinco was voted the MLS most valuable player in his first season with Toronto in 2015. He moved to North America two years ago from Juventus.

Xhaka interviewed by police – report

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported.

The incident happened on Monday, little more than 24 hours after Xhaka was sent off in a Premier League match against Burnley, a dismissal that will probably incur a four-game ban.

Xhaka had travelled to the airport to see off a friend flying to Germany, but reacted badly when his companion was refused entry after arriving late for the flight at Terminal Five, the reports said.

A witness said the 24-year-old Swiss had racially abused a member of staff in German.

Extremadura gesture

Cash-strapped Recreativo Huelva, the first soccer club founded in Spain, have been given a financial boost by next Sunday’s opponents Extremadura UD who have offered to donate half of the gate receipts from away tickets to their rivals.

The game has huge ramifications in the battle to avoid relegation from Group 4 of Second Division B, Spain’s third tier, with Recreativo 17th and four points ahead of Extremadura in 19th, but has taken on a new meaning after the announcement.

Recreativo, founded by British and Spanish workers of the Rio Tinto mines in Huelva in 1889, have been in deep financial trouble since they were relegated to the Second Division B in 2015.