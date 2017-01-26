Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The MSC Kalina from Singapore to Barcelona and the MSC Livorno from Valencia to Salalah (both John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Gunhilde Maersk from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Maersk Bulan from Algeciras to Izmit, the Julius-S from Piraeus to Thessaloniki and the Avera from Tunis to Tunis (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Sunday.

The Maersk Arun from Algiers to Algiers, the Helmut from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Venezia from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Monday.