Advert
Thursday, January 26, 2017, 06:01 by

Gollcher

Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The MSC Kalina from Singapore to Barcelona and the MSC Livorno from Valencia to Salalah (both John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Gunhilde Maersk from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Maersk Bulan from Algeciras to Izmit, the Julius-S from Piraeus to Thessaloniki and the Avera from Tunis to Tunis (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Sunday.

The Maersk Arun from Algiers to Algiers, the Helmut from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Venezia from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Monday.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. MSE Share Index surpasses the 4,700 mark

  2. Share price of Malta Properties retreats...

  3. Women web-entrepreneurship

  4. After US exit, Asian nations try to save...

  5. Stocks recover and dollar steadies...

  6. New laws to support aviation

  7. Brussels wants EU free-travel zone restored

  8. Greek PM says won’t enact other euro...

  9. Global steel output rises 0.8% in 2016...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed