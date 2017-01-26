Offers with HSBC #OneStepCloser campaign

Customers can get #OneStepCloser to enjoying the good life by winning up to €500 back on their credit card.

HSBC Malta has just launched its #OneStepCloser campaign with special offers on home loans, personal loans and a chance for credit card users to win their money back.

During this campaign which follows last year’s campaign, #StartsToday, HSBC will help customers who are buying their first home by providing a special fixed interest rate of 2.5 per cent until June 30, 2019 on home loans up to €300,000. Customers taking up a personal loan will not be charged any processing fees, while customers who use their credit cards to pay for their shopping or bills, will participate in a competition with the chance to win one of 10 cash prizes up to a maximum of €500 each. These campaign offers will be available till the end of February 2017.

HSBC Malta head of retail banking and wealth management Daniel Robinson said: “When it comes to banking we are always there for our customers and this campaign champions a sentiment that best sums up our role in helping people achieve their goals.”

Customers interested in learning more about this campaign and further information can be found on hsbc.com.mt/onestepcloser, by calling 2380 2000, or visiting the nearest branch.