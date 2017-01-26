‘MIA will be forced to raise charges’ – ACI

After a decade of leaving airport charges unchanged, Malta International Airport will probably have to increase them – partly because of the estimated €10 million cost of installing new baggage screening equipment, according to an international expert.

The director general of the Airports Council International, Olivier Jankovec, said that the airport was already facing the need to pay for its considerable infrastructural upgrades and expansion.

“Malta International Airport has kept its charges stable for 10 years. In real terms, with inflation factored in, the cost for airlines has actually gone down. When I look at the upgrading and expansion projects that MIA has embarked on, the investment this will entail and the new security cost that will come in, I don’t think it will be sustainable to expect that MIA can keep charges at current levels.

“To give you a comparison, the top 21 European airports over the past 10 years increased their charges on average by about 25 per cent – which works out to around €3 increase per passenger over the decade. There is a moment when it is impossible to avoid increases,” he told The Business Observer.

New standards will soon come into force between 2018 and 2022 to improve the detection of explosives in hold baggage but the investment will be massive: apart from the new technology itself, the machines are very large and heavy, and part of the infrastructure will need to be rebuilt. ACI estimates that the cost to the industry will be €10-15 billion. MIA will need to spend €10 million, but to put this into context, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris will be spending €400 million.

Mr Jankovec said that security was a “nightmare” operationally because of the negative impact on passenger experience and also because it was so unpredictable as it was often a reaction to a terrorist attack.

There is a constant expectation from airlines

However, the financial impact is also considerable. Security accounts for around 20 per cent of operating costs, up from five per cent before 9/11 – and in Europe it is paid for by the airports themselves.

“In the US, airport security is done by a federal agency and the cost comes out of the federal budget. But in Europe, it is not publicly funded and we have to pay for it,” he said.

“In Europe, policymakers decided that airports need to be self-financed. This is very different to other regions like the US, the Gulf and China. This is why European airports are accused of being more expensive.

“There is a constant expectation from airlines, which they very cleverly relay at a political level that airports are expensive and that charges need to decrease. But faced with this sort of pressure, I think we are going to have to face increases in airport charges as the security costs have to be passed on to the users,” he warned.

Mr Jankovec also said that current security systems were expensive to operate and not necessarily as efficient as they should be.

“Our security system since 9/11 is based on the principle of systematic detection: every passenger from a child to a grandmother to a would-be terrorist would be subjected to the same checks.

“The challenge is to move to a system whereby the checks become more targeted based on passenger information, so instead of spreading resources across every single passenger, we actually focus on those passengers that potentially pose a risk and leave the others to go through the airport with fewer controls. But that is about profiling which is difficult as there are stringent privacy laws in Europe and considerable political opposition to it,” he said.

“It would mean airports working much more closely with intelligence agencies and you need to do that on a European basis – not just nationally – because terrorists travel between countries.

“But once a terrorist gets to an airport, it is probably already too late. The challenge is to identify them and stop them long before they get to an airport – or a stadium, or concert hall or public space. We are not necessarily against taking more responsibility to assist states in combatting terrorism but it is a strategy which goes well beyond our remit as airports.”

Referring to recent terrorist attacks, he said that the impact had been local rather than pan-European, which he said was “reassuring in a way as it shows that terrorists are not succeeding in disrupting the way we live”.

A report presented at the recent World Travel Market in Berlin last November showed that it took around a year for the impact of an attack to wear off, something Mr Jankovec was able to confirm: Brussels Airport was attacked in March last year and traffic dropped by eight per cent at the time and was still down in negative territory at the end of the year. Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris also saw no growth in 2016, even though the attacks were not at the airport.

“Asian and North American tourists are shunning France. Our worry is that as we see more terrorist attacks going forward – which is what we are being told to prepare for – repeated attacks will affect consumer confidence. There is a clear risk that if it continues, it might impact traffic figures more widely and not just locally. If people do not feel secure then they don’t travel.

“We will face major investment on security.”