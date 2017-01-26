MD for Boston Multi Family Office

Boston Multi Family Office has appointed leading Maltese trust lawyer Andrew Chetcuti Ganado as the new managing director of its Malta operations.

Outgoing MD Chris Borg is moving to a new role at Deloitte Malta.

Dr Chetcuti Ganado spent more than 15 years with Bank of Valletta, progressing from legal advisory positions to becoming the executive head of the Trustee Services Unit. Since leaving the bank in 2015, he has continued to work in law through his own firm, AC Ganado Legal.

“I’m very keen to expand the role of the Malta office in servicing Boston’s existing global network of clients, as well as branching out and bringing entirely new, high-value business to Maltese shores,” he said.