Farsons appoints CFO

Anne Marie Tabone is taking over as chief financial officer designate at Simonds Farsons Cisk with effect from March 1. Ms Tabone will be taking over from Charles Xuereb, current CFO of the Farsons Group and CEO Designate of Trident Developments Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of the Farsons Group.

Ms Tabone will be reporting to the group chief executive Norman Aquilina and she will assume responsibility for the finance function of the Farsons Group, also including responsibility for IT and general administration.

She takes over the finance function at a time when the Farsons Group is planning a proposed spin-off of its non-operational property assets into a newly listed public limited company, conditional on the shareholders’ approval by the general meeting.

At Middlesea Insurance plc, she rose to the position of vice president operations, having fulfilled the position of group CFO earlier in her career. She more recently occupied the position of director for finance & risk management at the MFSA.