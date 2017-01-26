Calleya re-elected to banking association

IFS-Malta committee member Peter Calleya has been re-elected to the board of directors and executive committee of the Brussels-based European Banking and Financial Services Training Association (EBTN) for the period 2017-2019.

First elected in 2010, this is his third consecutive three-year term.

Over the years, Mr Calleya has been responsible for EBTN’s finances and has also coordinated the development of its strategic plan.

Mr Calleya, a financial services professional for over 30 years, was instrumental in achieving EBTN membership for IFS-Malta some 10 years ago.

EBTN is an international not-for-profit association, aiming to become the standard-setting body for accreditation, certification and qualifications in the European financial services sector.