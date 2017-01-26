Bolt loses his relay gold after Carter fails 2008 dope test

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals and his perfect triple treble of Games’ sprint victories after team-mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Carter was found to have taken the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday, meaning Jamaica’s 4x100 metres relay team must give back their gold medals.

Bolt is considered one of the greatest sprinters of all time, having won an unprecedented treble of consecutive golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay in three straight Olympics.

Bolt was unavailable for comment yesterday but in June, when sources familiar with the case told Reuters that Carter had failed a doping test, he was philosophical about the pros-pect of losing a gold medal.

“It’s heartbreaking (the positive test) because over the years you’ve worked hard to accumulate gold medals and work hard to be a champion... but it’s just one of those things,” Bolt said.

“Things happen in life, so when it’s confirmed or whatever, if I need to give back my gold medal I’d have to give it back... really it’s not a problem for me.”

Further tests

Trinidad and Tobago are set to be promoted to gold in the Beijing 4x100, in which Jamaica set a then world record, with Japan moving up to silver and fourth-placed Brazil earning bronze.

A re-allocation of medals is subject to any further results from the IOC anti-doping re-testing programme.

First-leg specialist Carter has been a vital member of Jamaica’s dominant relay squad, helping the Caribbean island win gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and the 2011, 2013 and 2015 World Championships.

“The Jamaican team is disqualified from the 4x100m relay. The corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned,” the IOC said.

Asafa Powell, who has himself served a six-month doping ban, and Michael Frater completed the Jamaica sprint team at the 2008 race.