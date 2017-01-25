Trump to launch 'major investigation' into voter fraud

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

President Donald Trump, still claiming voter fraud cost him the popular vote despite a lack of evidence, tweeted that he is calling for an investigation into the matter.

Trump tweeted "I will be asking for a major investigation into voter fraud, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"

The call for an investigation comes after the media grilled Press secretary Sean Spicer on what the president would do to prove the dubious claim that he lost because of 3 to 5 million unauthorized votes.

Voting officials across the US have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Even the Republic leader of the House, Paul Ryan, said it's a problem that doesn't exist.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.