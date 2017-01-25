'The Terminator' meets the Pope
Hollywood star and "The Apprentice" host Arnold Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan attended the weekly general audience with Pope Francis on Wednesday (January 25) at the Vatican.
Schwarzenegger succeeded new U.S. President Donald Trump as "The Apprentice" host. In early January he had a heated Twitter exchange with the then president-elect after Trump mocked him over the TV show's falling ratings.
The action movie star responded by suggesting that Trump focus on his work as the nation's new leader.
Schwarzenegger, a Republican, has served two terms as California governor, but said he did not vote for Trump.
