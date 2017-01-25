"Look at my face, is this the face of a potential leader?" – Mario de Marco asks critics

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

In a revealing interview, Nationalist deputy leader Mario de Marco speaks about his battle with a facial tumour, and wards off criticism that he has been absent from the political scene.

Speaking to Times of Malta online editor Herman Grech about his rare tumour, Dr de Marco says: "My facial nerves were surgically removed, which meant half my face is paralysed. Can you imagine the impact on someone who's a politician, a lawyer and a lecturer".

The PN deputy leader also comments about the unfairness of a blog post uploaded on Daphne Caruana Galizia's site last week lamenting his absence from the political scene, which forced him to speak out.

"Take me to the cleaners if my absence from the political scene is unjustified. But please be sensitive if someone is going through this."

Rejecting claims of a split within the Nationalist Party, Dr de Marco says he feels insulted when he hears claims that he wanted his party to lose to become the next leader.

Watch the full interview in the video above.