Venus marches on to reach the last four
Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6 yesterday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years and become the oldest woman to reach the last four at Melbourne Park in the professional era.
The quarter-final will hardly be remembered as a classic, with both Venus and the 24th-ranked Russian surrendering serve with alarming regularity despite perfect conditions for tennis at Rod Laver Arena.
In the end it was 36-year-old Venus’s experience that proved decisive when the pressure rose, and Pavlyuchenkova crumbled with a double-fault on match point to boost the American’s hopes of a maiden title at Melbourne Park.
“Oh my gosh I’m so excited,” said the seven-times grand slam champion after closing out the one hour and 48-minute tussle.
“I want to go further. I’m not happy just with this. I’m just so excited that I have another opportunity to play again.”
Venus will play an all-American semi-final against Coco Vandeweghe, who thrashed former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 in the following quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena.
The mouth-watering prospect of a repeat of the 2003 final against Serena beckons if the second seed can get there as well.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.