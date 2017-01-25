Bolt stripped of Olympic medal after teammate’s doping tests

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt will have to return one of his nine gold medals after the International Olympic Committee announced that one of Bolt's teammates in the mens' 4x100 metre relay at the 2008 Beijing Games tested positive for a controlled substance. A

The four-person team that won gold in the men's four-by-one-hundred mens' relay was stripped of their prize.

The IOC announcing Carter was just one of 31 athletes failing blood and urine tests from 2008.