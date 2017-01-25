Bolt stripped of Olympic medal after teammate’s doping tests
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt will have to return one of his nine gold medals after the International Olympic Committee announced that one of Bolt's teammates in the mens' 4x100 metre relay at the 2008 Beijing Games tested positive for a controlled substance. A
The four-person team that won gold in the men's four-by-one-hundred mens' relay was stripped of their prize.
The IOC announcing Carter was just one of 31 athletes failing blood and urine tests from 2008.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.